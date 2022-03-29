Canada – Call for proposals launched to improve the participation and social inclusion of persons with disabilities across Canada

Canada’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic must leave no one behind, including the one in five Canadians who identify as having a disability. That is why the Government of Canada is working with partners from the disability community to address barriers to accessibility and inclusion, so that every Canadian can fully participate in all aspects of society.

March 28, 2022 Gatineau, Quebec Employment and Social Development Canada

Today, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough, launched a competitive call for proposals for national operating funding through the Social Development Partnership Program – Disability (SDPP-D) component.

National disability organizations can receive funding to increase the social inclusion of persons with disabilities in learning, work and community life. Eligible organizations must build capacity in four key areas:

Governance and accountability

Effective leadership and operations

Developing and maintaining partnerships

Measurable impact

Funding provided through the SDPP-D aims to strengthen national disability organizations by supporting such things as: better strategic planning, enhanced recruitment and retention and improved analysis of policies, programs and services.

This is the second competitive call for proposals for SDPP-D national operating funding, following the renewal of the program in 2017. At that time, a new Performance and Accountability Framework was developed in collaboration with the disability community to help guide decisions on funding allocations under the component. The Framework addresses four main objectives identified by the disability community as important: fairness, transparency, predictability and accountability.

Not-for-profit organizations have until May 13, 2022 at 5:00 pm EST to apply by visiting: canada.ca/en/employment-social-development/services/funding/social-development-national-operating-disabilities

“In the spirit of ‘Nothing Without Us’, we are continuing to invest in organizations across Canada who are working to make their communities more disability inclusive. By supporting those who are leading this work on the ground, we will continue to build the barrier-free country that all Canadians deserve.”

– Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough

