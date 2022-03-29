Asbestos Removals Nottingham company Ice Asbestos announce busy periods



We have been working in Northampton ripping out AIV boxes to pipe work.





The building this project is located has 5 floors, and ICE Asbestos are building 8 asbestos removal areas per floor.





At the end of February, they are onto the 3rd floor, and this project is still on-going.





Tony Easy, MD at ICE Asbestos comments:-



We are delighted with how busy February has been,



Once again More and more commercial and domestic customers are choosing us for removals and surveys.”





