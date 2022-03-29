Asbestos Removals Nottingham company Ice Asbestos announce busy periods

Mar 29, 2022 | Business


We have been working in Northampton ripping out AIV boxes to pipe work.



The building this project is located has 5 floors, and ICE Asbestos are building 8 asbestos removal areas per floor.



At the end of February, they are onto the 3rd floor, and this project is still on-going.



Tony Easy, MD at ICE Asbestos comments:-


We are delighted with how busy February has been,


Once again More and more commercial and domestic customers are choosing us for removals and surveys.”



For more information, contact Anthony Easy :-


Ice Asbestos Ltd .


43b Plains Road,


Mapperley,


Nottingham,


NG3 5JU



Website : https://www.iceasbestos.com/


Email id : info ( @ ) iceasbestos dot com


Phone : 0333 772 0424

###