Asbestos Removals Nottingham company Ice Asbestos announce busy periods

We have been working in Northampton ripping out AIV boxes to pipe work.
The building this project is located has 5 floors, and ICE Asbestos are building 8 asbestos removal areas per floor.
At the end of February, they are onto the 3rd floor, and this project is still on-going.
Tony Easy, MD at ICE Asbestos comments:-
We are delighted with how busy February has been,
Once again More and more commercial and domestic customers are choosing us for removals and surveys.”
