The Pacific Institute Names CEO and CMO to Grow Into the Next 50 Years

Mark takes on the role of CEO after over two decades of leadership experience within TPI leading multi-million-dollar sales and go-to-market teams. Throughout his career, Mark has specialized in accelerating performance in high growth companies, teams, and individuals.

“I’m extremely excited to take the helm at TPI to lead the company into our next 50 years of changing lives and company cultures as we continue our impressive growth,” said Mark. “I’m looking forward to expanding into new markets, strengthening our relationships with our partners, and continuing to build the leading human performance company on the planet.”

Pam joins TPI with more than 25 years of marketing and product management leadership roles across technology services in the public and private sector. In addition to Pam’s corporate experience in enterprise hardware, software and services, she founded Marketing Nutz over 10 years ago, where she has helped drive digital transformation for many of the world’s largest brands including IBM, Adobe, Loreal, PlayStation, Crowe, Emerson, British Council, Re/Max, British Council, ServiceMaster and more.

“I am proud to be taking on this role at TPI during a time of such need for accelerated individual and team performance within organizations,” said Pam. “TPI has led the market since 1971, developing high performance humans that drive high performance cultures that last. Now is the time to focus on our own digital transformation to deliver an amazing customer experience at scale to all levels within an organization.”

About The Pacific Institute:

The Pacific Institute (TPI) is a global human performance training & consultancy firm with over five decades of expertise in delivering customized solutions that empower organizations and individuals to improve performance and reach their full potential. Founded in 1971 by Lou and Diane Tice in Seattle, Washington, TPI has served clients in over 60 countries and 23 languages. It has worked with over half of the current Fortune 1000 companies, as well as governments, professional athletes and sports teams, and many other organizations. To date, more than 7 million people around the world have participated in its programs.

For press inquiries, please e-mail: press@thepacificinstitute.com