Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav 2022 inaugurated at Rajamahendravaram in Andhra Pradesh today





Under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Mega festival, Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav 2022 was inaugurated in Arts college Ground, RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM, Andhra Pradesh by Governor, Andhra Pradesh Shri Biswabhusan Harichandan in the presence of Union Minister for Culture , Tourism and DoNER Shri G. K Reddy. Several other dignitaries including Sri M.Srinivasa Rao Minister of Tourism and Culture, AP, Minister of State Shri Venugopal Krishna were present on the occasion.





In his inaugural address, the Governor of Andhra PradeshShri Biswabhusan Harichandan said Festivals like Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav will further strengthen our culture and traditions.He said thst the Union Ministry of Culture was organizing various festivals across the country, which would help in inculcating nationalism among the people of the country. He hailed Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose as one of the nationalist leaders who fostered a sense of nationalism among the people of the country among other brave freedom fighters.





On the occasion ,Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Shri G. Kishan Reddy said that the Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav is the flagship festival of the Ministry of Culture which aims to preserve, promote, and popularise the rich cultural heritage of India.





Speaking at the inaugural of the 12th edition of RSM-2022, the Union Minister said that RSM-2022 is a celebration of India’s diverse cultural heritage, which is taking place from 26th March to 3rd April in the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh & Telangana.













He also thanked Prime Minister for providing a unique festival celebrating our Nation’s rich culture and diversity to Telugu states as Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav reconnects the people, especially the youth with our indigenous culture, its multifaceted nature, magnificence, and historical importance in the context of ‘India as a Nation’.





The Union Minister said that Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav has been instrumental in showcasing folk and tribal art, dance, music, cuisines and culture of one state in other states reinforcing PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s cherished goal of “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat”, presenting the rich culture of southern states as well as introduce the local population to the varied culture of other parts of India.





He said the Government of India has set up Seven Zonal Cultural Centres to protect, promote & preserve various forms of art and culture throughout the country. This year the cultural fest is being organised in Rajahmundry, Warangal, and Hyderabad cities and will showcase the confluence of cultures and acting as a catalyst for fellow Indians to experience the rich cultural heritage India has to offer.





The two-day Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav at the Government Art College grounds in Rajahmundry will be held from 26th-27th March 2022.The first Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsavwas organised in 2015 and evoked a good response from media & public which prompted to organise a series of festivals.





Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav presents a unique opportunity to witness each and every folk, traditional, tribal, classical and popular art forms of India under a single roof where approximately more than 1000 artistes showcase their talent. Colourful Aangans are set up representing regional cultures and showcasing traditional Arts & Crafts where artisans set up their stalls to sell their wares as well as demonstrate their exquisite craftsmanship.





Folk artists perform impromptu throughout the day either on the stage or among the public. The main cultural performance is staged between 5.30pm to 10.30pm.





Apart from Folk troupes eminent Padma & Sangeet NatakAkademi awarded classical artists covering all genres have been performing every year at the Mahotsav. Special care is taken to choose artists reflecting regional flavour of the State where the Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav is organised.





Under Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav Events will be organised at Warangal on 29 and 30thMarch, 2022 and in Hyderabad for 3 days from 01.04.22 to 03.04.22 .









