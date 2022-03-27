PaymentsEd Appoints Steve Klebe of Stripe to Merchant Advisory Board

PaymentsEd, a non-profit organization focusing on delivering educational and networking opportunities to card-not-present (CNP) payment professionals, recently appointed Steve Klebe of Stripe to its Merchant Advisory Board. All Board members are charged with delivering high-level educational and networking opportunities for tenured payments professionals and those just beginning their careers.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to do a second go round on the PEF board,” Klebe said. “It is a core objective at this point in my career to share my experience, coach and inspire others to participate actively and contribute to the furthering of the industry. PEF is an outstanding forum to further that objective.”

Steve is a member of the Global Payment Performance team at Stripe responsible for working with the various product teams, key clients and prospects, conducting webinars, and representing the company on industry associations. He is the former Head of Google Pay BD – PSP Partnerships responsible for driving the program and partnerships to support acceptance online and InApp globally. In less than three years GPay onboarded over 150 PSPs globally supporting hundreds of thousands of merchants and hundreds of millions of transactions. Steve has over thirty-five years of experience in products and services related to the financial services industry in payment processing, data security and authentication at a variety of companies including VeriFone, CyberCash and CyberSource.

“Adding Steve to our Merchant Advisory Board illustrates our commitment to giving merchants access to high-profile payments industry leaders,” said Laura Lively, Executive Director of PaymentsEd. “We look forward to tapping his wealth of payments expertise as Steve is already actively engaged in curating excellent content for our upcoming 2022 Forum.”

The group’s main event is the PaymentsEd 2022 Forum in Washington D.C. from August 8-10, 2022. It’s the industry’s only event focused solely on educational and networking opportunities for payments professionals in a non-sales environment. The event gives attendees access to industry leaders and educational content that helps them to grow in their careers and become more successful and effective in their job.

“I have had the distinct opportunity to attend numerous PEF Forums and to speak at them and now have the opportunity to shape the upcoming Forum,” Klebe said. “The value of the content and the networking opportunities that the Forum makes available are extraordinarily valuable to the attendees.”

To learn more about the DRF PaymentsEd Forum visit: www.paymentsed.org.