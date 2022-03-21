Water Treaty/Agreement





Government of India has signed water treaties/ agreement with our neighbouring countries in the past for mutual benefits in the field of water resources. Indus Waters Treaty was signed in the year 1960 with Pakistan concerning the use of waters of the Indus system of rivers. The Treaty extends to main rivers of Indus basin i.e. Sutlej, Beas, Ravi (Eastern rivers) and Jhelum, Chenab and Indus (Western rivers) including their tributaries and sub tributaries and other water bodies. All the waters of the Eastern Rivers were allocated to India for her unrestricted use while India is under obligation to let flow all the waters of the Western Rivers, except for the domestic, non-consumptive and other uses permitted in the Treaty.





A Treaty has been signed with Nepal in the year 1996, viz. Mahakali Treaty concerning Integrated Development of the Mahakali River (known as river ‘Sarda’ in India), including Sarda Barrage, Tanakpur Barrage and Pancheshwar Project. In addition, Kosi Agreement, 1954 (amended in December, 1966) and Gandak Agreement, 1959 (amended in April, 1964) were signed with Nepal for construction of Kosi Project and Gandak Project respectively.





Ganga / Ganges Waters sharing Treaty was signed with Bangladesh in the year 1996 for sharing of Ganga/Ganges waters at Farakka. As per the Treaty, the Ganga/Ganges waters is being shared at Farakka (which is the last control structure on river Ganga in India) during lean period, from 1st January to 31st May every year, on 10-day period basis as per the formula provided in the Treaty.





No proposal is pending with the Government to have such water treaty/agreements with the neighbouring countries in the coming days.





No proposal is pending with the Government to have such water treaty/agreements with the neighbouring countries in the coming days.





