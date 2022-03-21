PM attends Padma Awards ceremony





The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi today attended Padma Awards ceremony which were conferred on distinguished people from different walks of life.





In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;





“Joined the ceremony in which Padma Awards were conferred on distinguished people from different walks of life. We take great pride in their accomplishments and contribution to society.”







Joined the ceremony in which Padma Awards were conferred on distinguished people from different walks of life. We take great pride in their accomplishments and contribution to society. pic.twitter.com/9wyUcq6L8c — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 21, 2022

*****









DS/ST









(Release ID: 1807937)

Visitor Counter : 198





















