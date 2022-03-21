Tinnitus Masking Therapy Now Included in BeHear ACCESS Hearing Amplification Headsets

Inexpensive, Stylish, Multi-Functional, Self-Fit Hearing Amplifier Reconnects People to the Individuals and Sounds They Love

This new version of a personalizable hearing amplifier by an Israeli start-up aims to help the millions of people worldwide with untreated hearing loss which, consciously or not, oftentimes leads to isolation, depression, and even dementia. In contrast to expensive hearing aids that people cannot afford or do not want, BeHear ACCESS is inexpensive, stylish, multi-functional, and self-fit. With the release of Model II and its advanced features, BeHear ACCESS provides an even simpler way to be part of the conversation.

What is BeHear ACCESS?

BeHear ACCESS is a sophisticated hearable that provides personalized hearing amplification users can self-tune in real time. While it looks like a standard Bluetooth headset, the device is powered by Alango Technologies proprietary audio enhancement and customization software, giving users hearing aid quality technology at a fraction of the price. ACCESS belongs to the BeHear line of smart hearing amplifiers, designed to help those with mild-to-moderately-severe hearing loss hear better during face-to-face conversations, mobile and video calls, and when listening to television, music, podcasts, and sounds in nature. This already sophisticated product received an upgrade that added several new benefits.

Tinnitus Affects More than 10% of the Population

Continuous or spontaneous ringing, noise, or other internal sound in the ears is a medical condition known as tinnitus. It affects more than 1 in 10 people and in many cases is reported as disabling. Tinnitus masking therapy is a popular approach for alleviating the symptoms. It consists of playing an external sound that perceptually resembles the internal, phantom sound, but has a slightly louder volume so that the internal sound is not heard because it is “masked” by external stimuli. Tinnitus sufferers may turn to professionals to help define the appropriate masking noise, but this is often a lengthy and expensive procedure. The new version of BeHear ACCESS supports adjustment of the masking noise by the user, who determines its sharpness, tone, and volume to achieve a more accurate result, quickly, independently, and inexpensively.

Personalized Amplification Directly from the Headset

For those who prefer not to use the dedicated BeHear smartphone app, it is now possible to adjust the emphasis on bass or treble (low and high frequencies) in real time, directly from the headset’s control buttons. This “tone control” is available for all listening modes: live hearing, cell phone/video calls, and music/audio streaming.

Support for Bluetooth 5.0

Providing a more stable connection than version 4.2 (used in the earlier model), BeHear ACCESS is now easier to pair and supports “over the air” firmware updates to effortlessly introduce new features to existing customers, thanks to Bluetooth version 5.0.

Increased Loudness

Users who need the full amount of gain provided by BeHear ACCESS (42 dB) will appreciate the new formula, which allows higher amplification without feedback.

Another Milestone in the Democratization of Hearing

“As part of our efforts to enhance wellness through advanced technology, we have developed a method making the process of choosing the most comfortable tinnitus masking sound as simple and intuitive as possible, allowing tinnitus sufferers to try the tinnitus masking therapy without spending a lot of time and money,” states Dr. Alexander Goldin, CEO and Founder of Alango Technologies. “Our devices may also help where hearing aids cannot, due to the limited frequency range of hearing aids, which cannot mask the high-pitched sound common to tinnitus.”