New Eco Design Certification to be Held in Florida

The Conscious Design Institute is offering a new mastery program. The Interior ReDesign certification is beneficial for Realtors, Designers, Home Stagers, and those creating healthy harmonious space.

The weeklong intensive offers a deep study of Eco Design and Materials, Feng Shui, Colors, Health and Design, Storyboard and design creation.

The dates are May 20 – 24, 2022 at the Comfort Suites in the Villages, Florida.

Intentional Interior Re-Design addresses the harmony and balance unique to each dwelling. This exceptional 5 Day program looks beyond surface decorating into the very soul of the space. Mary Dennis, EDAC, creator of Intentional Design, brings her years of experience in Feng Shui, Interior Design Healing Modalities, and Conscious Languaging to the training.

The Conscious Design Institute has provided education and enrichment in the Feng Shui and Eco Design fields since 2008.