Canada – Western PEI will benefit from investments to help bring people back to public spaces safely

Canadian cities and towns flourish when they have community public spaces to promote social interaction and physical activity, and provide access to recreational programs and facilities. These amenities are integral to the overall well-being of individuals, families and communities. Our economic recovery is closely linked to the vitality of our local communities and their shared spaces.

Government of Canada fueling community revitalization and creating the conditions for local economies to thrive as they rebound from the effects of COVID-19

March 18, 2022 · Wellington, Prince Edward Island· Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA)

Today, Bobby Morrissey, Member of Parliament for Egmont, announced total investments of $706,410 through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) for eight projects in western Prince Edward Island. The announcement was made on behalf of the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for ACOA.

For the full list of projects, please see backgrounder.

The CCRF was launched in June 2021. The Fund provides $500 million over two years to Canada’s regional development agencies (RDAs) to invest in shared and inclusive public spaces. As public health restrictions ease, the Government of Canada remains committed to investing in shared spaces to make them safer, greener and more accessible. This in turn will stimulate local economies, create jobs, and improve the quality of life for Canadians.

“Strong, vibrant communities in Prince Edward Island are a critical part of a robust and inclusive economic recovery. Investing in shared public spaces helps revitalize local economies, boosts tourism, creates jobs, and gives residents a place to come together safely.”

– The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for ACOA

CCRF funding will support two major streams of activity:

o adapt community spaces and assets so that they may be used safely in accordance with local public health guidelines,

o build or improve community spaces to encourage Canadians to re-engage in, and explore their communities and regions.

Eligible recipients will include not-for-profit organizations; rural, municipal or regional governments; Indigenous groups and communities; and public sector bodies that provide municipal-type infrastructure.

Priority may be given to projects that encourage the participation of underrepresented groups and take into consideration the unique challenges of rural and remote communities.

For more information on the application process, eligibility criteria and eligible expenses, or to apply for the CCRF, reach out to your regional development agency.

Canada’s regional development agencies are continuing to deliver targeted support for economic recovery in the region. Application intake is open through the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency for the Canada Community Revitalization Fund, Jobs and Growth Fund, Aerospace Regional Recovery Initiative and Tourism Relief Fund.