Canada – Minister of Foreign Affairs to participate in a breakfast dialogue at the Montreal Council on Foreign Relations

March 17, 2022 – The Honourable, Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs will participate in a breakfast dialogue at the Montreal Council on Foreign Relations to discuss Canada’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Date: Monday, March 21, 2022

Time: 8:00 am – 9:00 am EDT

Place: Marriott Château Champlain, 1050 De la Gauchetière Street West, Montréal (Quebec) H3B 4C9

Notes: The Conference will be in French and held in-person and online. The online event will start at 8:15 am. The registration deadline is March 18, at 3:00 pm.

For more information or to register: https://www.corim.qc.ca/en/event/968/2022-03-21