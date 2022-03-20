Canada – PS Dabrusin and MP Atwin to Make an Announcement in Support of 2 Billion Trees Initiative for International Day of Forests

Julie Dabrusin, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources, and Jenica Atwin, Member of Parliament for Fredericton, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will make an announcement about the Indigenous Seed Collection Program at the Canadian Forest Service–Atlantic Forestry Centre in Fredericton, New Brunswick.
A media availability will follow. A guided tour of the Atlantic Forestry Centre, which media are welcome to join, will follow the media availability.
All attendees are asked to adhere to local health guidelines.
Date: Monday, March 21, 2022
Time: 11 a.m. ADT
Location: Atlantic Forestry Centre
Lobby of Hugh John Flemming Forestry Centre
1350 Regent Street
Fredericton, New Brunswick E3C 2G6