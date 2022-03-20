Canada – MP Jones to announce high-speed Internet projects in Labrador  

Yvonne Jones, Member of Parliament for Labrador, on behalf of the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, will announce a federal investment to improve high-speed Internet access in Labrador. A media availability will follow.
March 18, 2022 – Ottawa, Ontario
Yvonne Jones, Member of Parliament for Labrador, on behalf of the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, will announce a federal investment to improve high-speed Internet access in Labrador. A media availability will follow.
Date: Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Time: 10:30 a.m. (AT) / 9:30 a.m. (ET)
Location:
Masonic Lodge (Mason’s 17 Limited)
377 Hamilton River Rd
Happy Valley-Goose Bay
Labrador, A0P 1C0
Notes for media
Members of the media will be able to participate on site.
Media participation on site
Members of the media wanting to take part in person are asked to confirm their attendance with ISED Media Relations at media@ised-isde.gc.ca.
Luka Vujic
Press Secretary
Office of the Minister of Rural Economic Development
343-571-9582
Luka.Vujic@ised-isde.gc.ca
Media Relations
Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
343-291-1777
media@ised-isde.gc.ca