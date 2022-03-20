Canada – MP Jones to announce high-speed Internet projects in Labrador

Yvonne Jones, Member of Parliament for Labrador, on behalf of the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, will announce a federal investment to improve high-speed Internet access in Labrador. A media availability will follow.

March 18, 2022 – Ottawa, Ontario

Date: Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Time: 10:30 a.m. (AT) / 9:30 a.m. (ET)

Location:

Masonic Lodge (Mason’s 17 Limited)

377 Hamilton River Rd

Happy Valley-Goose Bay

Labrador, A0P 1C0

