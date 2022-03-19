Regan Movement teaches the influence of body alignment on health.

Regan Movement is a movement and wellness studio in New York City that strives to keep bodies dynamically moving. For them, it’s important to find strength, agility, and grace through mindful movements.

Their program consists of different body movement activities that help the human body to become a better version physically and internally. They believe that wellness comes from the inside! Each of their classes aims to let clients connect to their bodies, feel confident in their movements, and be youthful in their physique.

One of the most significant benefits of having good body alignment is that it can help you maintain a healthy lifestyle. When your body is properly aligned, it works more efficiently in creating healthy movements, mind-body connections, increasing awareness, and opening up a healthy communication between your brain and body, which in the long-term will make you have a healthy lifestyle.

Alignment matters and affects how organs, tissues, and muscles function so your body isn’t working against itself, using way too much effort and not moving with ease. Some examples of a proper body alignment include ears over shoulder, ribs stacked (and level) over pelvis, and middle of pelvis over ankle bone.

The head is also a great example, if it’s too far forward (or ears), it creates a lot of strain on your neck and shoulders. Your head weighs about 10 lbs and every pound forward of your ears is an extra 10 lbs on your spine, which is huge.

Along with bringing awareness to where everything should be living, Regan Movement offers classes to mobilize the thoracic (upper spine and shoulders) to allow the head to sit and live in the right place more naturally.

With Regan Movement studio in New York, you can book different activities that’ll help with body alignment and make you feel comfortable! Here are some of the classes they offer:

Abs+Glutes

Full Body Flow

GYROKINESIS®

Pre/Post Natal Movement

Stretching

Reformer

Thoracic

As you can see, there’s a huge influence of body alignment on health and the way our mind is connected to our bodies. Good body alignment can also improve your performance. When you have proper alignment, your muscles are able to work more efficiently, and your joints are better protected. This can help prevent injuries and improve your overall strength and endurance.

If you’re looking to improve your body alignment, you may contact Regan Movement and subscribe to one of their programs or visit their website https://reganmovement.com/the-studio to learn more about their services. They also offer online GYROKINESIS® and cardio classes for you to work out from your home’s comfort.

Remember that by focusing on your body alignment, you can improve a healthy lifestyle and performance!

Contact name: Regan Nuchereno

Email: INFO@REGANMOVEMENT.COM

About Regan Movement

Regan Movement is a movement-based fitness studio located in Manhattan, New York; focusing on healing and strengthening through awareness and movement improvements.