2022 United States Polo Association National Interscholastic Championships Return to Brookshire Polo Club March 17-20



Attracting some of the best high-school talent from across the country, the USPAs Interscholastic polo program is dedicated to growing the sport by providing maximum exposure, recruiting collegiate and scholastic institutions, coordinating activities and organizing competition. Supporting this mission, the program has experienced tremendous growth in recent years as the association awards six $4,000 scholarships annually to players who show the utmost passion, dedication and excellence to the sport. The winners of the championship are also awarded the prestigious George C. Sherman trophy.





The 2022 Interscholastic Open Teams Include:



– Northeastern Regional: Yale Polo Club from Connecticut



– Central Regional: Houston Polo Club from Texas



– Southeastern Regional: Aiken Polo Club from South Carolina



– Western Regional: Lakeside Polo Club from Southern California



– Wildcard Selection: Harvard-Crimson Polo Club from Massachusetts





The 2022 Interscholastic Girls’ Teams Include:



– Northeaster Regional: Yale Polo Club from Connecticut



– Central Regional: Houston Polo Club From Texas



– Southeastern Regional: Aiken Polo Club from South Carolina



– Western Regional: Eldorado Polo Club from Southern California



– Wildcard Selection: Maryland Polo Club





The Schedule Includes:



Thursday, March 17



11:00 am: Girls Quarter Finals (Yale vs. Eldorado)



1:00 pm: Open Quarter Finals (Harvard-Crimson vs Lakeside)





Friday, March 18



12:00pm: Open Semi Finals 1 (Aiken vs Yale)



2:00pm: Girls Semi Finals 1 (Maryland vs Houston)



4:00pm: Girls Semi Finals 2 (Aiken vs Winner Game 1)



6:00pm: Open Semi Finals 2 (Houston vs winner Game 2)





Saturday, March 19



10:00am: Open Consolation Finals (Teams TBD)



12:00pm: Girls Consolation Finals (Teams TBD)





Sunday, March 20



10:00am: USPA Open NIS Finals (Teams TBD)



12:00pm: USPA Girls NIS Finals





The NIS Championships, both open and girls, are some of the most exciting to watch as these extremely talented players put everything they have into the arena as they compete to bring home the championship title. For those who are fans of the sport or are looking to attend their first match, we encourage spectators to come and support their favorite teams as this is a great opportunity to watch the next generation of professional polo players in real-time, said Liz Brayboy, Chairman USPA I/I Committee..





For more information on the NIS Open Championships, visit https://www.uspolo.org/calendar/tournaments/open-national-interscholastic-championship-2. For more information on the NIS Girls Championship, visit https://www.uspolo.org/calendar/tournaments/girls-national-interscholastic-championship. For more information on USPA, visit uspolo.org/.

