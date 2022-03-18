AI-SFK Lite powered by the NVIDIA Jetson Edge AI Platform



The AI-SFK Lite variant of Mistral’s AI-enabled Sensor Fusion Kit (AI-SFK) consists of Neuron Base with NVIDIA Xavier NX SoM.





Mistral has released the new AI-SFK Lite to address the global shortage of controller chipsets for GMSL and FPD Link interfaces. The AI-SFK will cater to the market needs and offer an affordable development platform to customers worldwide without compromising on performance and capabilities.





The AI-SFK Lite is designed to provide range precision along with superior imaging capabilities for AI-based machine vision applications such as edge camera with object detection and recognition, human activity recognition, smart retail solutions, Industry 4.0, radar-camera sensor fusion, robotics, and ADAS among others.





“It’s a known fact that the global semiconductor chip shortage is hampering a wide range of industries. As engineering brains worldwide are pulling out all the stops to minimise damage due to the crisis, AI-SFK Lite is a gentle push from Mistral to support and enable product development companies to continue their AI-focused product development,” said Selvaraj Kaliyappan, VP – Engineering. “The AI-SFK Lite, a pared-down version of our AI-enabled Sensor Fusion Kit, is an Optical Vision and mmWave RADAR fusion platform that integrates all essential components and brings out key interfaces of the NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX module.”





The AI-SFK Lite consists of Mistral’s Neuron Base Board (NB-Basic) paired with the NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX SoM along with Mistral’s 77GHz mmWave RADAR Module and a Camera Module (CSI-based 8 MP / 4K colour sensor) supporting up to 21 fps. The board also supports the NVIDIA JetPack SDK 4.6, which enables the development of AI applications with accelerated libraries supporting all major AI frameworks as well as computer vision, graphics and multimedia among others.





For more information, visit www.mistralsolutions.com/sfk-lite





The AI-SFK Lite is priced at $1,450 and can be ordered on Mistral’s webstore –



(https://www.mistralsolutions.com/product/ai-sfk-lite/)





For customization and other queries, please contact sales ( @ ) mistralsolutions dot com.

