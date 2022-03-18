2022 RMHC Royal Rumble Charity Poker Ride Announced



COLUMBIA, S.C., March 09, 2022- On Saturday, June 04, 2022, starting at 10 AM, Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) Columbia, SC will host their second charity ride, the Royal Rumble, which will take place around the Lake Murray area.





The Royal Rumble event includes a charity ride where riders stop at local businesses to collect five playing cards. The best hand wins $500. Registration for the ride starts at 10 AM. The ride kicks off at 10 AM at the 378 Bar & Grill, Lexington, S.C. and includes stops at the The Root Cellar, TBs Shack, LJs Par & Grill, and Kilo Charlies. Last bike in is 4PM at the 378 Bar & Grill. The registration fee is $20 per rider and $10 per passenger(s), including entry into the poker hand.





The event also features music, a 50/50, and large raffle. All proceeds from the fundraiser will support RMHC Columbia, SC to fund the Ronald McDonald House, Family Room, and other family-focused programs.





Community support is what allows RMHC to fulfill our mission to create, find, and support programs that directly improve the health and wellbeing of children. The Royal Rumble is going to be a fun way to raise funds and spread awareness of the programs, says Liz Atkinson, the Operations Director at RMHC Columbia, SC.





To pre-register and get more information, head to www.rmhcofcolumbia.org/RoyalRumble.





ABOUT RMHC COLUMBIA, SC



The Ronald McDonald House Columbia, SC opened May 18, 1983. In 1996, Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) Columbia, SC was formed, merging Pediatric Family Services of the Midlands and Ronald McDonald Children’s Charities. Today, RMHC Columbia, SC is an active, energetic organization with a volunteer board of directors and professional staff serving families and children through two cornerstone programs, the Ronald McDonald House and the Ronald McDonald Family Room. The first Family Room opened in Palmetto Health Richland Hospital in 2003. Then in 2008, with the construction of the new Children’s Hospital, a new Family Room opened on the first floor of the Children’s Hospital and serves families of children receiving care within the hospital. We are supported by a caring community of volunteers and generous contributors and sponsors. Learn more at RMHCofColumbia.org or by connecting with the RMHC on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

