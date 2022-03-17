Live Uplifted: Lance Woods & Werun313

ASICS launched the brands newest campaign, Live Uplifted, which reinforces ASICS commitment to moving both the body and the mind.

WEBWIRE – Thursday, March 17, 2022







Channeling our founding principle of A Sound Mind in a Sound Body, well aim to celebrate those creating an impact and uplifting the world through sport.





We are excited to share the Live Uplifted journey to our first storyteller, Lance Woods.





Lances journey as a runner began as a way of clearing his head, the perfect example of someone channeling the connection between body and mind. A native of Detroit, MI, Lance has always dreamed of a better life for his family and friends. It wasnt until Lance left home for college that he realized he could facilitate the change he wanted to see for those in his hometown. Lance, alongside co-founder Joe Robinson, founded WeRun313, the premiere run club of Detroit with over 2,000 participants, each striving to reach a common goal of creating a happier and healthier community.





Check out the below video where alongside ASICS, Lance is working to channel the power of movement, specifically running, into making an impact in his community.





Be sure to come back to the ASICS Blog in March as we unveil our next storyteller and their inspiring journey.