Canada – Government of Canada to provide an update on border measures due to COVID-19 (March 17, 2022)

Media advisory
Government of Canada to provide an update on border measures due to COVID-19 (March 17, 2022)
March 16, 2022, OTTAWA, ON – The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport, the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, and Government of Canada officials will hold a news conference to announce updates to the border measures implemented to protect the health of Canadians due to COVID-19.
Participants will be available to answer questions from the media following their remarks.
Date
March 17, 2022
Time
10:30 AM (EDT)
Location
The news conference will be virtual only.
