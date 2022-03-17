Canada – Government of Canada to provide an update on border measures due to COVID-19 (March 17, 2022)

Mar 17, 2022 | International

Media advisory

Government of Canada to provide an update on border measures due to COVID-19 (March 17, 2022)

March 16, 2022, OTTAWA, ON – The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport, the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, and Government of Canada officials will hold a news conference to announce updates to the border measures implemented to protect the health of Canadians due to COVID-19.

Participants will be available to answer questions from the media following their remarks.

Date
March 17, 2022

Time
10:30 AM (EDT)

Location
The news conference will be virtual only.

Participation in the question and answer portion of this event is for accredited members of the Press Gallery only. Media who are not members of the Press Gallery may contact pressres2@parl.gc.ca for temporary access.

A teleconference line is also available for listening to the event:

Toll-free (Canada/US) dial-in number:


1-866-206-0153

Local dial-in number:


613-954-9003

Passcode: 9496356#

NOTE: To help ensure optimal simultaneous interpretation sound quality, journalists are encouraged to use a microphone (headphones/headset) or, when possible, a landline, and to avoid using speaker mode if queuing up for questions.

Media Inquiries
Marie-France Proulx


Press Secretary


Office of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos


Minister of Health


613-957-0200

Marie-France.Proulx@hc-sc.gc.ca

Laurel Lennox


Press Secretary


Office of the Honourable Omar Alghabra


Minister of Transport

Laurel.Lennox@tc.gc.ca


343-549-7892  

Alexandra Bernier


Director of communications


Office of the Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance


(343) 576-4132

Alexandra.bernier@ised-isde.gc.ca

Media Relations


Transport Canada, Ottawa


613-993-0055

media@tc.gc.ca

Media Relations


Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada


343-291-1777

media@ised-isde.gc.ca

Media Relations


Public Health Agency of Canada


613-957-2983

media@hc-sc.gc.ca