Canada – Government of Canada to provide an update on border measures due to COVID-19 (March 17, 2022)

Media advisory

March 16, 2022, OTTAWA, ON – The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport, the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, and Government of Canada officials will hold a news conference to announce updates to the border measures implemented to protect the health of Canadians due to COVID-19.

Participants will be available to answer questions from the media following their remarks.

Date

March 17, 2022

Time

10:30 AM (EDT)

Location

The news conference will be virtual only.

Participation in the question and answer portion of this event is for accredited members of the Press Gallery only. Media who are not members of the Press Gallery may contact pressres2@parl.gc.ca for temporary access.

A teleconference line is also available for listening to the event:

Toll-free (Canada/US) dial-in number:



1-866-206-0153

Local dial-in number:



613-954-9003

Passcode: 9496356#

NOTE: To help ensure optimal simultaneous interpretation sound quality, journalists are encouraged to use a microphone (headphones/headset) or, when possible, a landline, and to avoid using speaker mode if queuing up for questions.

