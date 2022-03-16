Love and Science Announces Acquisition of Branding and Identity Firm, New Unity: move strengthens creative services and talent depth for Nashville brand and digital strategy firm.

Love and Science Founder, Aimee Romero, today announced the completed acquisition of Nashville-based branding agency, New Unity.

The acquisition brings dedicated branding and creative services to Love and Science, a Google Premier partner that for 10 years has specialized in digital strategy, growth and optimization across industries including ecommerce, higher education, and tech.

After a decade in business, Romero sees the addition of New Unity, led by founder and managing creative director Micah Jones, as a strategic opportunity to deepen Love and Science’s creative and brand expertise.

“Brand is the most sustainable growth path for organizations,” explained Romero while discussing the benefits of the New Unity acquisition. “We’ve built our reputation on simplifying complex initiatives like attribution and channel optimization, but we’re always focused on growth. And to grow, you need to understand who you are, who you’re talking to, and how to solve their problems.”

While the acquisition is a recent move, relationships between key executive leadership have been years in the making.

“I’ve been working with Aimee on and off for 15 years,” said Jones, who previously worked as creative director for some of Nashville’s premier brands. “When I founded New Unity, it started to get big really fast, and it’s a really natural thing to combine forces with Love and Science to make something even bigger than what we each could do separately.”

During New Unity’s initial growth phase, Jones made a key hire in Senior Producer Rosemary Radford, who was instrumental in managing the agency’s project management processes. Radford, formerly at CMT, is equally excited to join minority-owned business Love and Science and will continue to lead the project management and client services department.

“It’s invigorating to join forces with a team that’s as passionate as we are about seeing clients succeed,” said Radford. “I can only imagine the impact we’re going to make together.”

The companies started the process of merging operations and client support logistics in Q3 2021. Going forward the companies will operate singularly under the Love and Science brand.