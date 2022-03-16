Incorporation of climate change in the school curriculum





The concept of climate change has already been incorporated in the curriculum/textbooks developed by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) for Social Sciences/Geography for classes VII and XI. Topics on climate change have also been incorporated in the NCERT’s Science Textbooks for classes VIII and IX and Biology Textbook for class XII.





NCERT has been organizing in-service teachers’ capacity building programmes in Geography as well as in Social Sciences where teachers are sensitized over the issues related to climate change. Besides, live interactive sessions have also been conducted on Swayam Prabha, PM eVidya Channel on climate change. National Initiative for School Heads’ and Teachers’ Holistic Advancement (NISHTHA) learning modules for elementary stage also include Environmental Science (EVS) concerns related to environmental protection in the module on EVS. Approximately, 42 lakh teachers have already completed NISHTHA learning modules through offline and online mode.





The information was given by the Minister of State for Education, Smt. Annpurna Devi in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.





