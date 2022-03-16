Hughes Media President/CEO Deedra Hughes-Mahoney to be Honored by Cumberland Academy of Georgia

Cumberland Academy of Georgia, a special needs school dedicated to helping kids with autism and other learning differences, will honor its Board President, Deedra Hughes-Mahoney at their 13th Annual Gala, Hula Palooza, on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

One of the first schools of its kind, the academy has a waiting list of families from Atlanta and all over the United States. “When you help just one student and family, it has a ripple effect throughout all communities,” said this year’s honoree, Hughes-Mahoney. Involved with the school from its inception in 2006 as a volunteer, then board member, and now board president, she brings her visionary skills as a business leader to ensure Cumberland continues to meet its mission and financial growth strategies.

As a digital business consultant at Hughes Media, Hughes-Mahoney advises various company presidents and chief executive officers on their companies’ branding and positions on the Internet. After founding the agency in 2000, Hughes Media built its influence throughout the country. With clientele spanning from Los Angeles all the way to New York City, Hughes’ has created an award-winning reputation from coast to coast.

“We’ve been incredibly fortunate to have Deedra on our team for over 15 years, and more recently, at our helm,” said Debbi Scarborough, founding director at Cumberland Academy of Georgia. “Her deep understanding and passion for Cumberland’s traditions and educational goals combined with her ability to bring out the best in people is leading our school to new heights.”

Hughes-Mahoney will be honored at this year’s “Hula Palooza,” a Hawaiian-style Luau with live performances, Hula lessons, Polynesian culinary delights, island-inspired cocktails, and live/silent auctions. Proceeds from the event will help create an outdoor sensory courtyard and new outdoor/indoor classroom spaces to support the academy’s students in their efforts to self-regulate, reset, and promote positive social interaction.

To become a sponsor, donate an auction item, or learn more about attending, please contact Cumberland at 404-835-900, development@cumberlandacademy.org, or visit https://cumberlandacademy.org/support/hula-palooza/.

About Cumberland Academy of Georgia

Cumberland Academy of Georgia specializes in the needs of students in grades 4 through 12 who have high-functioning autism, Asperger’s syndrome, attention deficit disorder (ADD), attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and learning disabilities. Cumberland was founded in 2007 by Debbi and Matthew Scarborough and is a fully accredited, independent, non-profit school that seeks to provide a safe and supportive academic atmosphere for its students. Cumberland accepts applications year-round. To schedule a family tour, please contact Sally Jetmundsen, Director of Admissions, at 404-835-9000, or email admissions@cumberlandacademy.org.

About Hughes Media Digital Agency

Hughes Media is a boutique digital marketing agency that provides customized, intelligent, and targeted advertising solutions for long-term success. Our business operates in an extraordinarily nimble fashion, meeting the rapidly changing market quickly and adjusting strategy to keep clients ahead of the curve.