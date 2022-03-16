Grey is A-List 2022 Comeback Agency of the Year

Grey Rises from the Dead with Winning Streak

It isnt every day that an ad agency rises from the dead.





In November 2020, when WPP announced it was merging Grey and AKQA into a new global creative solutions network dubbed AKQA Group. The assumption was that the legacy Grey brand would be no more. The Ad Age article regarding the move showed a gravestone etched with the words: Here lies Grey. Survived by AKQA.







But Greys demise was greatly exaggerated. And, in fact, that tombstone became the motivator for the 104-year-old agencys Lazarus-like return. It became a rallying point, said Michael Houston, Grey Groups worldwide CEO. We had already been having conversations about diversity and racial tension when all of that was piled onto the pandemic. So in many ways I feelwhether it was by design or by default or by luckwe were poised for the pandemic and for having a common nemesis, which was that of facing our own death.







Comeback kid



Grey rallied to the tune of $88 million in new business, raising its revenue to $258 million as it racked up accounts including MassMutual, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, Modelo, IHG Hotels and Georgia-Pacifics Angel Soft. Greys health and wellness practice thrived with wins for Eli Lilly, Genetech and Johnson & Johnson. Grey was a lynchpin in WPPs score of the massive Coca-Cola account consolidation; its Worldwide Chief Creative Officer Javier Campopiano was a point person on that review. On the creative front, the agency scored accolades for its provocative dialogue about race, Widen the Screen, a continuing collaboration for Procter & Gamble with Grey-backed Cartwright. The agency broke taboos by featuring animated singing pubic hairs for Gillettes Venus.







Grey also seized on country singer Walker Hayes tribute to Applebees by amplifying his Fancy Like TikTok dance, resulting in 60 million online viewsand a doubling of the chains U.S. sales for the three-month period ended June 30.







Grey created a virtual fake flavor, Pringles CryptoCrisp, and sold it as an NFT. The push notched 92 million impressions in 24 hours.







Our strategic approach, bringing data and strategy together, started to build our momentum, said Houston. We just started winning one after another after another, and thats when our confidence really started to build.







Networked agency



Among those wins was MassMutual in April. Everything about how they served our first meeting to the way they worked through the process of hiring them highlighted one key thingthey listen, said Lindsey Slaby, the consultant at Sunday Dinner who handled the review. She also cited Greys flexibility as a huge factor. Contrary to maybe even what I may have thought, they are super flexible in how they work and structure, she said. Grey demonstrates that it is client-first.







The agency said this is possible because it has broken down barriers that hinder collaborationas John Patroulis, global creative chairman, puts it, We are not an agency network, we are a networked agency. We dont worry so much about what its called or where the money goes because God knows weve got enough finance people to figure that out, said Houston.







We really focus on what the clients need and how were going to get there. If we can strip away the politics and the bureaucracy, smart people want to work with smart people and do good work.







Which brings us back to that tombstone. It almost became this thing that helped us, in New York especially, to think about What really matters is talentin the business, in the work, and the culture, said New York Chief Creative Officer Justine Armour. It helped us really focus on what kind of company we want to be going forward.







Weve got so much we want to do. Were nowhere near where we want to be, said Houston. The Comeback Agency of the Year Award has given us a new rallying cry for this year. Were glad weve made it here. Were ready to go even further.

