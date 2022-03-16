Geosite Delivers Air Force Search and Rescue Response Tools to Help Save Lives Faster

Team led by female Stanford Ph.D. and Pentagon veterans enables 3X faster response times for Air Force command that managed more than 11K incidents and saved over 350 lives in 2021 alone

Today, Geosite, the company that builds business intelligence software leveraging cutting-edge spatial data and AI, delivered a powerful new application  called the Mission Management Tool (MMT)  to the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center (AFRCC). The MMT streamlines the AFRCCs response to calls for help cutting response times 3X, from as much as three hours to a few minutes in the vital first moments of a life-threatening emergency.





Theres no better example of the power of simplified and easy-to-use geospatial data than the lifesaving work that AFRCC does, says Rachel Olney, Geosites CEO and Founder. Unlocking data from multiple sources like maps and checklists – and even satellites, drones, and IoT devices – opens the door for any enterprise to efficiently manage resources while solving critical problems from rescuing lost hikers to coordinating field maintenance efforts.





AFRCC is the single agency responsible for coordinating on-land federal search and rescue (SAR) activities in the 48 contiguous United States, Mexico and Canada. In 2021, AFRCC received approximately 50,000 phone calls and ultimately managed over 11,000 SAR incidents, their busiest year in recorded history.





The small team of personnel tasked with this herculean effort must triage each individual call to screen for false alarms, localize the source of distress, prioritize immediacy, and parse the myriad of local jurisdictions for the correct resources to respond – a process that can require up to two hours. Geosites Mission Management Tool will reduce these triage times to a matter of minutes in the critical early moments of emergencies.





The secret behind this unprecedented streamlining of incident triage is Geosites ability to harness the power of geospatial data – information that links people, objects, or behaviors with the when and where they occupy. Traditionally, working with this data in real-time has proven extremely difficult even for GIS experts.





Geosite has cracked this code by fusing multiple streams of geospatial data into a single, easy-to-use environment that leverages time-saving productivity features. Within the Mission Management Tool, a customized version of the companys highly successful, incident response application Beacon, SAR controllers can quickly ingest, assign, review, and coordinate a SAR incident from any location in an office or in the field.





Todays news comes on the heels of Geosites recent successful $5M Series A funding round that was co-led by Lavrock Ventures and NextGen Venture Partners with participation from Bee Partners and MS&AD Ventures, the investment arm of the Japanese insurance titan MS&AD Insurance Group.





Geosite is an enterprise Software-as-a-Service company with applications that leverage spatial data for operations, planning, and analysis. From search and rescue coordination across the U.S. to insurance underwriting and claims, Geosite fuses complex data into simple workflows by delivering the power of geospatial data directly to business operations from multiple satellite, drone, IoT, and geospatial analytic sources. The company was founded in 2018 by Rachel Olney, a Stanford Ph.D. and Forbes 30-Under-30 top entrepreneur for enterprise technology. The company is backed by marquee venture capitalists including YCombinator, Bee Partners, Lavrock, NextGen Venture Partners, and MS&AD Ventures. The company is the 2021-2022 Cloud Awards winner for Best Geospatial / Aviation Solution. For information about Geosite visit: www.geosite.io.





