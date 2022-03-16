CVMG’s Central Fontana at Sierra Fountains provides residents easy access to care

Ground-breaking partnership between Jamboree Housing, CVMG benefits Inland Empire

FONTANA, Calif. – March 15, 2022 – PRLog — Cucamonga Valley Medical Group’s new Central Fontana at Sierra Fountains clinic will provide residents of the 60 affordable apartments with easily accessible healthcare options as a result of an innovative partnership between CVMG and Jamboree Housing Corporation.

The 3,000-square- foot health and wellness clinic will offer residents and community members of Sierra Fountains diabetes health education classes, immunization services and pediatric through geriatric care. CVMG will hold a Grand Opening event on March 31. The new location in the community located at the southwest corner of Sierra and Ramona avenues welcomes new patients as well as current CVMG patients.

“CVMG is a dedicated community partner at our locations throughout the Inland Empire,” said Cucamonga Valley Medical Group CEO Rahmi Mowjood, DO. “The goal is to serve the community with our new Central Fontana at Sierra Fountains location. Our focus is on taking care of you when you need us and also on preventative health, which is important to everyone.”

“CVMG’s Core Culture is focused on life, love and compassion,” Mowjood said. “With CVMG you are treated like family. We treat our patients, employees and our community the way we’d want to be treated and the way we treat family.”

Founded in 1990, Irvine-headquartered Jamboree Housing Corporation is an award-winning, broad-based nonprofit housing development company that develops, acquires, renovates, and manages permanently affordable rental and ownership housing throughout California for working families, seniors, and people with special needs.

“Jamboree’s strong partnership with the City of Fontana and its Housing Authority spans 20-plus years,” said George Searcy, Jamboree’s Chief Impact Officer. “While Sierra Fountains is our sixth Fontana property, it is the city’s first affordable housing community with an onsite health and wellness clinic”

“Our valued partnership with Cucamonga Valley Medical Group brings to life a shared belief that housing is healthcare, offering both our residents and the local neighborhood convenient access to free health education classes and healthcare services,” Searcy said. “This collaborative effort creates one creative development with an impact that will be felt for many years to come.”

Fontana Housing Authority and Jamboree forged a 57-year ground lease agreement that helped transform a 4.66-acre blighted lot into 60 affordable apartment homes for working families. Sierra Fountains offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments in a trio of three-story buildings as part of a $23 million development that also includes an approximately 5,000-square- foot community building.

CVMG’s Central Fontana at Sierra Fountains location provides an onsite healthcare option for the new development’s residents as well as the surrounding community.

“Accessing quality healthcare can be a difficult challenge for anyone, but it’s even more so for families living on limited income. By placing a clinic at Sierra Fountains, the Cucamonga Valley Medical Group is bringing care directly to families who need it and helping eliminate health disparities in our county,” San Bernardino County Second District Supervisor Janice Rutherford said.

CVMG’s presence at Sierra Fountains will make an impact in the community as well as throughout the region.

“Housing and healthcare are two critical components for a good quality of life,” Fontana Mayor Acquanetta Warren said. “We are excited about the opening of Sierra Fountains and Cucamonga Valley Medical Group. This project is one of the many examples of how Fontana and its partners are working to establish a better economic future.”

“One of Fontana’s strategic goals is to promote attainable housing by facilitating the construction of high-quality multi-family housing,” Mayor Warren added. “We will continue to maintain focus on increasing, preserving, and improving housing that is affordable and livable for all Fontana residents.”

With six locations throughout the Inland Empire, CVMG has expanded its dedicated team in recent months with the addition of seven providers — Paola Yanez, FNP-C; Stefanie Schlosser, FNP-C; Julie Yang, NP-C; Pauline Sung, FNP; Christina Richards, NP; Claudia Guerra, RN, Director of Clinical Management; and Marsha Barlocker, Director, QI Measures & Patient Education.

