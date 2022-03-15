Players Can Take 50 Free Spins on the New Copy Cat Fortune, Coming Soon to Jackpot Capital Casino

The new Copy Cat Fortune slot from Realtime Gaming is coming to Jackpot Capital Casino on Wednesday. Its new Reel Copy feature, which duplicates stacks of matching symbols, is going to lead to lots of three-, four-, and five-of-a-kind payouts. When the new game arrives on Wednesday, all active players can take 50 free spins.

“This new Reel Copy feature is a game changer!” said Jackpot Capital manager Oliver Smith. “How can you lose when the Copy Cats give you so many matching symbols?!”







The Copy Cats are two adorable kittens that can duplicate stacks of symbols onto one or all of the other reels. With the reels filled with so many matching symbols, multiple winning paylines can be expected. The new Reel Copy feature is triggered when the first reel is a stack of matching symbols. When this occurs, the kittens copy the stack to up to four other reels.







COPY CAT FORTUNE INTRODUCTORY BONUS OFFERS



Available March 16 to May 16, 2022







50 Free Spins on Copy Cat Fortune



Available to all players that have made a deposit in previous 30 days



Coupon code: CAT-FORTUNE



Players can win up to $180 during free spins.







140% Deposit Bonus — up to $1400



Includes 40 free spins on Copy Cat Fortune



Bonus code: COPY-CAT



Min. deposit $25. Playthrough: 30X.







Players can also get 50 free spins on last months new game, Thai Emerald, until April 16th (Bonus code THAI-FREE.)







The new Copy Cat Fortune will be available in Jackpot Capitals download casino, instant play online casino and mobile casino for smartphones and tablets beginning Wednesday, March 16, 2022.



