Canada – Government of Canada supports growth of Ottawa-based digital software company

A key part of Canada’s economic recovery is supporting businesses as they adapt, grow and move forward from the COVID-19 pandemic.

March 14, 2022 – Ottawa, Ontario

FedDev Ontario invests $2.5 million for Martello Technologies Corporation to scale operations and create 25 jobs

To do so, businesses and entrepreneurs need a strong foundation, built on technological innovation, inclusivity and clean growth to create the workforce of the future.

Today, the Honourable Helena Jaczek, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario), announced an investment of up to $2.5 million through the Jobs and Growth Fund (JGF) for Martello Technologies Corporation to expand its software development capacity, create jobs, and lay the foundation for future growth.

Headquartered in Ottawa, Martello Technologies is a leading digital software company that delivers performance analytics for thousands of customers world-wide through its digital experience monitoring solutions. This federal investment will support the company to make improvements and scale its end user experience monitoring products, taking advantage of the growth opportunities presented by the shift to remote work through the pandemic. As a result, Martello Technologies is expected to diversify its sales channels, strengthen Canada’s SaaS sector and create 25 new skilled jobs in the Ottawa region.

Through the Jobs and Growth Fund, the Government of Canada is committed to helping businesses and organizations build resiliency, enhance competitiveness and create jobs to build a more inclusive economy. This includes investing in advanced and more reliable technologies to deliver better digital services to Canadians.

“The Government of Canada is committed to supporting companies that are helping Canadians further adapt and develop more agile and effective ways to serve Canadians. Today’s investment for Martello Technologies Corporation highlights our commitment to supporting job creation, and enhancing competitiveness of our digital industries. Together, we’re creating a resilient and inclusive economy for Canadians.”

– The Honourable Helena Jaczek, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario

“The Government of Canada’s investment in Martello Technologies will help create 25 new digital tech jobs right here in Ottawa. Digital technology is changing our economy and the COVID-19 pandemic has only accelerated these digital trends. Investments like these support the growth of a critical sector, while also ensuring economic growth, sustainability and resiliency in our community.”



– Jenna Sudds, Member of Parliament for Kanata-Carleton

“This investment from the Government of Canada will allow Martello to accelerate development of our digital experience monitoring SaaS platform for the 270 million monthly active user Microsoft Teams market. This project will leverage highly skilled Canadian talent to help Martello become a global market leader in enterprise software optimizing the modern workplace.”

– John Proctor, President and CEO, Martello Technologies Corporations

Established in 2009, Martello Technologies Corporation is one of the only Canadian companies that deliver performance analytics and user experience monitoring solutions. Martello software provides businesses with actionable insights on the performance and user experience of cloud services such as video conferencing.

The Ottawa-based company serves multiple industries across 175 countries and will add at least 25 new employees in Canada as a result of this project.

In 2021, Martello Technologies was recognized by the Globe & Mail’s as one of Canada’s Top Growing Companies of 2021.

The Jobs and Growth Fund (JGF) is a $700-million fund delivered by the regional development agencies (RDAs) to help businesses and the organizations who support them, future-proof, build resiliency and prepare for growth by transitioning to a green a green, inclusive and competitive economy, while creating jobs. FedDev Ontario is delivering this support in southern Ontario.

Since November 2015, the Government of Canada, through FedDev Ontario, has invested nearly $160 million in over 170 projects across the Ottawa region, creating nearly 1,270 jobs and maintaining over 6,200 jobs.

