Multi-Time World Enduro Champion David Knight Partners with Classic Car Club to Form New, International Team

Today, multiple former world and American off-road motorcycle racing champion David Knight announced his partnership with American-based Classic Car Club, to form CCC Knighter101 Racing for the 2022 season and beyond. Together, Classic Car Club and Knight will campaign across two continents in a quest for victory over the best riders and teams in both world and American Hard Enduro competitions.

David Knight is known globally for his long and distinguished off-road racing career. He began his World Enduro Championship career in 2001 and, in total, has won five world championships, four AMA national titles, 24 British national titles as well as victories in a variety of extreme endure events, including the Erzberg Rodeo, AMA EnduroCross Championship, the “Tough One” and two victories at Red Bull Last Man Standing.

Classic Car Club, the innovative, private club that gives its members the keys to a staggeringly stylish fleet of automobiles, as well as operates a clubhouse, restaurant and a calendar of events across the globe, has always had a keen appetite for motorsport, motorcycle racing and adventures.

The relationship between CCC and Knight commenced three years ago over a shared love of off-road riding. 2021 marked their first campaign together, when CCC sponsored Knight’s first attempt in the famed Dakar Rally, as well as a collection of regional races later in the year. Strong performances across the year indicated that it was time to build a proper team and campaign for victory on both sides of the Atlantic.

“I’m really excited to be taking part in some big hard enduro races again, I miss that type of event and feel I can still do well at them,” said Knight. “Racing some world events and USA events is great and I can’t wait to get going and build some momentum up. We have a great group of very experienced people involved. Phil and the guys at CCC all ride off-road and are big enthusiasts of the sport and run a great company.”

“David Knight is a fierce competitor and a champion that never gives up, no matter how hard the challenge ahead of him is,” said Phil Kavanagh, CEO of Classic Car Club. “He is the embodiment of the values we try to bring to life and business, and having him fly the Classic Car Club flag at the most grueling motorsport races in the world is a tremendous honor for me, the club and its members.”

Technical support for CCC Knighter101 Racing will be provided by Solid Performance, a leading KTM/Husqvarna/GasGas dealer, and the world’s number one WP Suspension Center. Solid Performance, located in Downingtown, Pennsylvania is building a fleet of motorcycles to the team’s own specifications.

CCC Knighter101 Racing’s 2022 season begins March 26 with an entry in Arizona’s Grinding Stone. Other US appearances include Iowan Hard Enduro, Hidden Valley Full Gas, Battle of the Goats, Tough Like RORR and RedBull Outliers. The UK rounds include Valleys Extreme Hard Enduro and Isle of Man British Enduro and European appearances at Redbull Erzberg Rodeo in Romania, Sea To Sky in Turkey and Hixpania Hard Enduro of Spain.