Maine Author Releases Debut Poetry and Prose Collection with Unsolicited Press

In What Have I Done?, Carrie Close writes, “All these little birds keep picking at me/hard, determined beaks peck through skin, scrape/against bone—they dance and chirp ominous tones…” The connection Close builds between themes of love, motherhood, and relationships hits you in the fame like a taut rubber band forcing you to home in on every last detail. Close pens a charged, feminist collection that avoids polishing for the sake of looking good.

Carrie Close was born and raised in Maine, where she lives with her boyfriend Josh, and their two sons, Emerand and Zephyr.

Unsolicited Press was founded in 2012 and is based in Portland, OR. The press strives to produce exceptional works of fiction, nonfiction, and poetry from award-winning authors.

WHhat Have I Done? is available on March 8, 2022 as a paperback (120 p.; 978-1-950730-91-9) and e-book (all major retailers). The title is distributed to the trade by Ingram.