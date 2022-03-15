Hong Kong – Joint-departmental enforcement operation against non-compliance with anti-epidemic regulations

Joint-departmental enforcement operation against non-compliance with anti-epidemic regulations ******************************************************************************************



Police, together with the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department, the Labour Department and the Leisure and Cultural Services Department, conducted a joint operation to inspect and issue summons in crowded places in various districts on March 12 and 13. During the operation, officers issued Fixed Penalty Tickets to 386 persons who were suspected to violate the Prevention and Control of Disease (Prohibition on Group Gathering) Regulation (Cap. 599G) and the Prevention and Control of Disease (Wearing of Mask) Regulation (Cap. 599I).





Police remind members of the public that the Government has earlier announced to tighten social distancing measures, including reducing the number of persons allowed per group gathering in a public place from four to two. Offenders are liable to a maximum fine of $25,000.





Meanwhile, “not wearing a mask if the person is engaged in any physical activity (including exercise) in a place that is not indoor” is no longer a reasonable excuse. All persons must wear a mask in public places (regardless of indoor or outdoor places). A person in contravention of the relevant regulation commits an offence and is liable to a maximum fine of $10,000.





Amid the raging epidemic, Police will step up inspections with other relevant departments and will take enforcement actions without prior warnings against offenders. Police appeal to members of the public to remain vigilant and continue to strictly comply with relevant regulations under the Prevention and Control of Disease Ordinance.



