Ministry of Culture organises a grand cultural event to celebrate completion of one year of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav





The Ministry of Culture organised a grand cultural event to celebrate the completion of one year of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav at Central Park, Connaught Place, New Delhi today evening. Union Culture Minister Shri G Kishan Reddy, MoS Culture, Smt Meenakashi Lekhi , Secretary , Culture Shri Govind Mohan , High Commissioner of Mauritius, H. E. Mrs S. B. Hanoomanjee and diplomats of several other countries were among the dignitaries present on the occasion.





Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, an initiative by Government of India completed its one year of festive celebration today. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav was launched by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on 12th March 2021 from Sabarmati Ashram. Since then, the efforts of the Government have not only gathered momentum but also reached across a diverse set of target groups and geographies to ensure that the commemoration efforts and celebrations become one of the largest programs of this nature in terms of scope and participation. With over 16,000 events and programs spread across 28 States, 8 Union Territories and 150+ countries globally, Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is well placed to set-off India into the Amrit Kaal, on the road to India@2047. This campaign has focused on the overarching role of culture and heritage in enabling a nation to remember the past, celebrate the present and aspire for a better future.









Speaking about the initiative Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav Union Minister of Tourism, Culture and DoNERShri G.K Reddy said “We are proud to celebrate 75 years of India’s independence, and to celebrate Amrit Mahotsav, we are organizing different programs across India. All these ideas are based on serving Mother India, so under the leadership of the Prime Minister, we are moving forward to make India a world leader. He further added, “We have come a long way since independence. 75 years reminds us to fulfil the aspirations of those great leaders whose sacrifices and hard work have secured India’s future”. He also said that the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is celebrating our history, our tradition and at the same time bringing to light the unknown heroes of freedom who were lying in the dark for a long time.





Shri G.Kishan Reddy said that the future belongs to the youth. The youth should follow the ideology of Swami Vivekananda to realise their full potential, the Minister urged. He further added that India , being the country with largest youth population is an embodiment of Yuva Shakti. And it is this Yuva Shakti which will lead India to become Vishwa Guru, a global power as we move confidently towards India@100.





On the occasion, Union Minister of State for Culture and External Affairs, Smt. Meenakashi Lekhi said that Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is being celebrated all across the globe. She said that Amrit Mahotsav is a celebration of India’s culture, its democratic traditions and achievements and is a harbinger of Amrit Kaal over the next 25 years which will make India a world leader in days to come. The Minister explained that India has done only good for the world at large and always extended unconditional support to other nations in hour of need .She highlighted how India had stood tall with other nations during the time of pandemic. Smt. Lekhi added that the world has a misconception about India regarding women, India is a country where women play a major role in politics and other fields whether it is contributing toVedas, or being a ruler or a priestess or a teacher.









A special edition of ‘Amar Chitra Katha’ dedicated to Women in Power (elected to the Constituent Assembly) was launched. Following this, a book ‘Mahatma on Culture and Civilization’ written by IGNCA Chairperson Dr.Sachidanand Joshi was released.





The one year journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav was narrated through a multi-media presentation. A digital tribute to the martyrs- “Digital Jyot” was also launched as a part of the celebrations as well.





Click here for the details of Digital Jyot





The evening had spell bound performances by famous poet and performer Kumar Vishwas along with artists Sunil Grover, Dhvani Bhanushali and Armaan Malik.





The five pillars of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav are the elements that constitute the journey this program and focusing on the progress of the nation, its achievements, ideas, plans for future generations.





Freedom Struggle: milestones of history, unsung heroes of the Indian freedom struggle, hidden stories from the districts Ideas@75: celebrating ideas that have and are shaping India Achivements@75: celebrating milestones and progress across different sectors Resolve@75: reinforcing commitments to specific goals and targets Actions@75: highlighting steps being taken to implement policies and actualize commitments.





The events under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav are organized with a ‘whole of government’ approach (collaboration among different Government bodies) and ensure maximum possible ‘janbhagidari’ (participation from the public). Landmark events include Rashtragan Campaign, Netaji@125, Kashi Utsav, Udan Kite Festival, Jan Jati Gaurav Diwas, National Youth Day, Umang Rangoli Making Festival, NadiUtasav, Reimagining Museums in India, Swacchagrah, Vigyan Sarvatya, 75 Suryanamaskar, Dhara, Thanjavur (Temple Architecture) and Postcards to PM. Many of these have been organized with combined efforts of various Ministries.





