Can You Dance To My Beat from Dutch Techno legend Marcel van Houte

The Dutchman Marcel van Houte started his music journey as one of the guys in the crowd at festivals and clubs throughout Holland, Belgium and Germany like the BBC, Cherrymoon, Zillion, Now&Wow, Larocca, I Love TECHNO, Mysteryland and many more.Kicking off his producing skills in 2003 and DJ career in 2006 in different genres, Marcel has developed significantly since then. Working together with some of the best in the business, he is moving at an unbelievable pace that equals his work ethics in life. Don’t blink, otherwise you could miss what he gets up to next!

About Radiopluggers Global Ltd

