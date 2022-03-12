Yas Island Sets the Stage for 22nd IIFA: the Best of Bollywood and Stars of the Silver Screen during a Dazzling Weekend of Music, Film and Fashion

Yas Island Abu Dhabi, one of the world’s leading leisure and entertainment destinations, is set to be transformed into a glittering stage and the most glamourous awards show buzzing with Bollywood megastars, global personalities and revered celebrities of the silver screen, when the star-studded International Indian Film Academy Weekend and Awards arrives on the Island between 20 – 21 May 2022. The 22nd edition of IIFA returns after two years and Superstar Salman Khan will host the awards at Yas Island’s state-of-the-art indoor entertainment venue Etihad Arena.

As the destination looks forward to welcoming the awards ceremony, attractions across Yas Island were light up in yellow, including Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, CLYMB Abu Dhabi, Yas Mall, Yas Plaza Hotels, as well as Etihad Arena and W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island.

With a range of exceptional packages on sale from 8 March 2022, the stage is set, ready for a breathtaking celebration of Indian culture, musical performance, fashion and style, unlike any other. Starting from only AED 907* for the Standard Package for two adults per night, guests can book a stay from 8 March 2022 on yasisland.com at one of Yas Island’s leading hotels with breakfast and receive two Standard category tickets to the IIFA Awards on 21 May 2022. Guests can also opt for the Premium Package starting at AED 1,347*, which are closer to the stage, or the Ultimate Package starting at AED 2,467*, which are right next to the stage. All packages are based on two adults sharing and stay dates must include the event date.

Yas Island will roll out the green carpet to host a dazzling line-up of musical performance, cinematic screenings, fashion shows and cultural events, with special appearances from celebrities, well-known faces, popular personalities and influential figures from across the Indian Film Industry that guests can add on as part of their package.

With a comprehensive line-up of lifestyle events and activities taking place to celebrate and welcome the Indian film fraternity, Yas Island will also play host to a range of workshops and seminars throughout the weekend that guests can add on as part of their package for an immersive Bollywood experience. Yas Island will host the esteemed IIFA Awards, marking the annual achievements for the Indian cinema industry during a sparkling ceremony, toasting Bollywood’s best-loved faces against a backdrop of live music and entertainment.

Guests staying on the Island during the IIFA Weekend and Awards can enjoy a host of dining opportunities across the destination including the recently opened Yas Bay, which is a new waterfront destination overlooking the glittering waters of the Arabian Gulf and Abu Dhabi’s newest waterfront and vibrant day to night destination. Featuring Pier71, a three-kilometer Boardwalk, and a variety of world-class dining, leisure and entertainment brands. From adrenaline-fueled rides, fun-filled attractions, to fine dining all set against a backdrop of events, Yas Island is the destination to see and be seen in.

Yas Island and its magnetic portfolio of attractions, events and dining experiences has welcomed stars from all four corners of the globe, from boxer and sporting personality Amir Khan, to actor and comedian Will Smith and just about every celebrity in between. The destination has been lit up by performances by stars such as Craig David, Enrique Iglesias, Rihanna , Pitbull and Usher, whilst well-known faces including Ranveer Singh, model and socialite Bella Hadid and Kevin Hart all share a close affinity with the destination.

Attracting tourists from across the globe, Yas Island’s immersive hospitality and leisure attractions help reinforce its position as a world-class tourism destination, offering memorable experiences unlike anywhere else in the region.

To ensure the health and safety of all guests, concertgoers will be requested to show their green status on the Al Hosn app and 96-hour negative PCR test.

For more information about Yas Island or to book a stay, visit www.yasisland.com