Canada – Minister Sajjan to travel to Ghana and Senegal

March 11, 2022 – Ottawa, Ontario – Global Affairs Canada

The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, today announced that he will travel to Ghana and Senegal. He will meet with UN, international, Canadian and local partners who are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic response. He will also have discussions with government officials and other stakeholders on gender equality, sexual and reproductive health and rights, climate action, health, nutrition and the impacts of regional instability on development. The Minister will also be accompanied by the Honourable Greg Fergus, Member of Parliament for Hull-Aylmer and Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister and to the President of the Treasury Board, and Arielle Kayabaga, Member of Parliament for London West.

All public health rules and guidelines related to COVID-19 will be followed before, during and after the Minister’s trip.

“Senegal and Ghana are important members of the international community and key actors in promoting sustainable development, peace and stability in West Africa. Canada has been working in partnership with the countries of the region to combat climate change, increase the meaningful participation of women and girls, and peace and security cooperation. I look forward to seeing how our work is contributing to building a better world.”

– Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada