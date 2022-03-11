Notable Couples Therapist Quoted In Relationship Article



According to Dumbroff ,there are three common ways that couples approach confrontation. Type A will fight aggressively by nagging, screaming, and name-calling. Type B will shut down and try to leave the situation entirely. Type C tries to avoid confrontation altogether.





To read the article in its entirety, please click https://bit.ly/35Y5irv





Wendi L. Dumbroff is a Licensed Professional Counselor in private practice in Madison, NJ, where she specializes in individual, family, couples, and sex therapy. She is a highly trained couple and sex therapist who provides a safe, non-judgmental, and sex-positive environment.





Dumbroff has extensive experience counseling individuals, families, and couples, around many different matters including; infidelity, lack of communication, depression, anxiety, and all aspects of sexual issues. Highly intuitive, she honors the perspectives of each person in the room; she deeply believes therapy is a very courageous choice and a key to understanding un-useful patterns, which repeat in relationships.





Additionally, Dumbroff is a certified teacher of mindfulness and meditation which are skills she brings into her therapy practice. To see more of Wendis media coverage, please click https://wendidumbrofftherapy.com/press/.





