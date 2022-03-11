Katahide Will Increase its Investment in the Interval Funds



Katahide has been investing a moderate percentage of its resources in funds that primarily supply illiquid underlying assets. Due to a strong rate of requests from private investors, primarily from the international database of clients, the percentage is projected to increase in the next quarters.





The reality based on which these investment instruments are often off-limits to non-accredited investors and that clients may only retrieve their assets monthly or quarterly, is more of a benefit than a disadvantage, said Fujioka Akinori, Chief Investment Officer. Because the majority of our clients have been involved in the business for a long time, when we take decisions on a portfolio allocation in the initial stage, we take into account the actual information of the client’s liquidity and cash flow needs, allowing us to build the portfolio accordingly, added Mr. Fujioka.



Interval Funds usually work within illiquid markets such as reinsurance policies, where restricted liquidity is a management requirement. This structure protects the capital of the investor from the risks posed by funding flowing in and out at any moment.





Interval funds remain an excellent package for less liquid strategies from a top-to-bottom perspective, and a limited allocation of capital can offer clients appropriate outcomes. The essential component in this plan is quality management, and it has been proven to work in order to deliver the desired results.





About Katahide



Katahide.com offers institutional and individual clients a wide range of financial services and products. Our industry knowledge and business approach enable us to provide high-quality investment management and build long-term partnerships. We handle complete portfolio management by providing a variety of personalized solutions, such as volatile market portfolio management, dynamic hedging techniques, and other risk, profit, and benchmark-based alternatives. In addition, we create a variety of active, quantitative and index equity strategies, as well as fixed income investments along with other solutions that support investment returns. Private individuals, public and private sector funds, financial institutions, and major institutional investors are among our clientele.





https://www.katahide.com/

###