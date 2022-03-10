First Female Boxing Manager, Producer and Entrepreneur Jackie Kallen Comes to Influencer TV on Tiki Live



We are excited to be involved with this great series with the legendary Jackie Kallen. Adding this new exciting series to our sports lineup on Influencer TV is phenomenal. We are ecstatic to distribute this series and to also work with actor/producer, Jae Benjamin again whos producing alongside Kallen, said Len Gibson (Influencer TV, Co-Founder).





New episodes can be found on Influencer TV, Channel 21 on the Tiki Live platform. You can find Tiki Live online at: www.tikilive.com, via the App available on iPhone and Adroids, on TCL TVs, Hisense TVs, LGs, on Roku and more. The series airs daily at 10:45 a.m. EST and at anytime via On Demand.





I am very excited to be working with Len, Wayne and everyone at Influencer TV and having my show Between The Ropes streaming on their platform. I know the show will be quite successful and continue to grow with the worlds best stopping in to chat with me. I also look forward to working with Jae Benjamin again who is producing the show alongside me,  said Jackie Kallen.





Boxing is a beloved sport with millions of fans around the world and Im excited we are able to distribute this great show on Influencer TV, Wayne Overstreet (Influencer TV, Co-Founder).





About Jackie Kallen:



Jackie Kallen is one of boxing’s first and most successful female managers. Her life was the inspiration for the 2004 film Against the Ropes, starring Meg Ryan as Kallen, in which she had a brief speaking role as a reporter. She also worked as a consultant for Mark Burnett’s reality TV series The Contender. Kallen is also the producer of the recent highly anticipated feature The Legend of Jack and Diane starring Tom Sizemore.





About Tiki Live:



TikiLive connects you to your favoritie shows via multiple iPTV devices: AppleTV, Google Chromecast, Roku, branded STBs Smart TVs, Mobile devices etc.





TikiLive specializes in OTT (Over The Top)/ IPTV (Internet Protocol Television) platform development and cloud hosting that deploys enterprise solutions while providing first-in-class streaming to its clients. For more information about TikiLive visit: www.tikilive.com.





About Influencer TV:



Influencers have always set the bar for trends and iTV is a home where influencers can speak to their audiences daily through a multi-media platform built to showcase quality content and entertain the masses. For more information about Influencer TV visit: www.watchinfluencer.tv.





