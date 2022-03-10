BH Properties Opens Houston Office to Manage Growing Portfolio in Central and Southern Texas

Brady Wilkins, Bh Properties

LOS ANGELES – March 7, 2022 – PRLog — Los Angeles-based real estate investment firm BH Properties has opened a regional office in Houston to manage its growing portfolio in Central and Southern Texas under the direction of longtime Texas commercial real estate investment professional Brady Wilkins who joins the firm as Senior Asset Manager, announced company President Jim Brooks.

The new office led by Wilkins, who has spent the majority of his 30-year real estate career in Houston, complements the firm’s Dallas office headed by Senior Asset Manager Jordan Myller. BH Properties, which has approximately 40 percent of its 10 million-square- foot commercial and industrial real estate portfolio in Texas, has been particularly active in Central and Southern Texas over the past 24 months having invested in excess of $100 million on office, industrial and retail assets.

“Brady’s experience, extensive relationships and knowledge of the Central and Southern Texas real estate markets will be incredibly valuable as we continue to build our portfolio in Houston, Austin, San Antonio, Laredo and the Rio Grande Valley,” said Brooks. “It was becoming increasingly difficult to manage such as geographically diverse portfolio from our office in Dallas.”

In addition to managing the firm’s two-million- square-foot portfolio in Central and Southern Texas, Wilkins also will support the BH acquisition team in its efforts to unearth further investment opportunities that may be missed by not having boots on the ground in Houston.

“I intend to leverage my experience across a full range of deal types and strong working relationships with a wide variety of stakeholders, consultants, contractors and community members, to increase the value of our portfolio and increase our presence in the Central and Southern Texas markets,” added Wilkins.

Prior to joining BH Properties, Wilkins was a Senior Vice President of Investment & Development for Houston-based Midway Companies where he led the planning and execution of various ground up mixed-use development projects, including retail, entertainment, office, hospitality, multi- and single-family residential. Previously he was Senior Vice President/Commercial Division of The Woodlands-based Signorelli Company where he was directly responsible for the delivery of more than 650,000 square feet of retail, restaurant and entertainment space.

Wilkins, a licensed real estate broker, SIOR and CCIM designee earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration/ Finance from Texas A&M University.

Founded 30 years ago, privately held BH Properties (https://bhproperties.com (http://www.bhproperties.com/ )) is a vertically integrated real estate investment company focusing on the acquisition and management of a geographically and product diverse portfolio of assets. The Los Angeles-based company, with regional offices in Phoenix and Dallas continues to focus on value-add transactions, distressed debt, and ground leases. Today the company owns and operates nearly 10 million square feet across 19 states.

