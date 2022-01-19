PM invites citizens to share their ideas and suggestions for Mann Ki Baat on 30th January, 2022

Jan 19, 2022 | Business


The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has invited citizens to share their ideas and suggestions for Mann Ki Baat which will take place on Sunday, 30th January, 2022. 


In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;


“On the 30th on this month, the first #MannKiBaat of 2022 will take place. I am sure you have lots to share in terms of inspiring life stories and topics. Share them on @mygovindia or the NaMo App. Record your message by dialling 1800-11-7800.”


On the 30th on this month, the first #MannKiBaat of 2022 will take place. I am sure you have lots to share in terms of inspiring life stories and topics. Share them on @mygovindia or the NaMo App. Record your message by dialling 1800-11-7800.https://t.co/Y5caxDl3Q4

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 19, 2022



***


DS/SH




(Release ID: 1790861)
Visitor Counter : 421




Read this release in:



Gujarati

,



Telugu

,



Malayalam

,



Tamil

,



Urdu

,



Marathi

,



Hindi

,



Bengali

,



Manipuri

,



Punjabi

,



Odia

,



Kannada