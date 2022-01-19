PM invites citizens to share their ideas and suggestions for Mann Ki Baat on 30th January, 2022





The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has invited citizens to share their ideas and suggestions for Mann Ki Baat which will take place on Sunday, 30th January, 2022.





In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;





“On the 30th on this month, the first #MannKiBaat of 2022 will take place. I am sure you have lots to share in terms of inspiring life stories and topics. Share them on @mygovindia or the NaMo App. Record your message by dialling 1800-11-7800.”





On the 30th on this month, the first #MannKiBaat of 2022 will take place. I am sure you have lots to share in terms of inspiring life stories and topics. Share them on @mygovindia or the NaMo App. Record your message by dialling 1800-11-7800.https://t.co/Y5caxDl3Q4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 19, 2022

