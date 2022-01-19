Canada – The Prime Minister and the Minister of Health to hold a news conference on coronavirus disease (January 19, 2022)

Jan 19, 2022 | International

Media advisory

The Prime Minister and the Minister of Health to hold a news conference on coronavirus disease (January 19, 2022)

January 18, 2022, OTTAWA, ON – The Prime Minister and the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, will hold a news conference to provide an update on coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Participants will be available to answer questions from the media following their remarks.

Date
January 19, 2022

Time
11:30 AM (EST)

Location
Sir John A. MacDonald Building, Room 200


144 Wellington St, Ottawa, Ontario

Media will be able to ask questions via teleconference.

Toll-free (Canada/US) dial-in number:


1-866-206-0153


Local dial-in number:


613-954-9003

Passcode:  9735089#

NOTE: To help ensure optimal simultaneous interpretation sound quality, journalists are encouraged to use a microphone (headphones/headset) or, when possible, a landline, and to avoid using speaker mode if queuing up for questions.

