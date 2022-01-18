The mystical is going mainstream



This second installment in the Common Sentience book series shares spiritual wisdom and true stories of mystical experiences in our everyday lives.





Sister Dr. Jenna is now available for interviews in which she helps the audience understand how everyday moments of contemplation lead to more joy, compassion, maturity, and peace. These crucial communions with inner silence help us reclaim spiritual power,



overcome obstacles, and become immersed in the presence of the Divine.





She will also reflect on the illuminating stories from the book, including:





 the heartfelt clarity about a fathers death that gives his son a new life.



 a woman embracing her wounded inner child and healing herself.



 an inexplicable medical miracle.



 a grieving mother connecting with the child she lost.



 understanding Divine Love through a grandchilds eyes.



 receiving guidance from spiritual masters on ones sacred work.





Sister Dr. Jenna’s experiential-based wisdom will deepen your understanding of the transformational value of contemplative practices, what happens when you turn within, and how it enlarges your capacity for selfless service.





To Interview author Sister Dr. Jenna: publicity ( @ ) sacredstories dot com





RELEASE DATE: FEBRUARY 2022



Sacred Stories Publishing



Paperback: $16.99, 222 pages, 6×9



Tradepaper ISBN: 978-1-945026-91-1



EBook ISBN: 978-1-945026-92-8



Order Info: admin ( @ ) sacredstories dot com



https://sacredstories.com





Sister Dr. Jenna is the author of Meditation: Intimate Experiences with the Divine through Contemplative Practices. As a trusted spiritual mentor to people all over the world, she works to bridge divides in societies and build relationships between global influencers.





She is the founder and director of the Brahma Kumaris Meditation Museum, the host of the popular America Meditating Radio Show at americameditating.org, and the recipient of the Presidents Lifetime National Community Service Award.





Sister Dr. Jenna is also a member of the Evolutionary Leaders Circle and was selected by Empower A Billion Women 2020 as one of the 100 most influential leaders of 2015.

