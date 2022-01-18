Nagamasa Global Appoints Haruto Subaru as Global Head of FX

Reporting to Zenzo Kasahara, Senior Managing Director Commodity Products, Nagamasa Global, Subaru will be responsible for leading the development, execution and management of the exchange’s FX business globally.





Subaru joins Nagamasa Global from a top investment Bank where he was Head of FX & Fixed Income Prime Brokerage and Derivatives Client Solutions in Asia Pacific Region. In that role, he delivered a range of FX, OTC rates and credit clearing, listed derivatives clearing and execution products and services to institutional clients including hedge funds, asset managers and banks.





“We are pleased to welcome Haruto to Nagamasa Global,” commented Zenzo Kasahara, Senior Managing Director, Commodity Products, Nagamasa Global. “His experience working in senior management roles in FX businesses at major dealers will complement our FX business at Nagamasa Global. He has a demonstrable track record of exceptional client service and business development, and will be a real asset to the business as we look to expand our footprint globally.”





Before joining the Bank, Subaru ran global FX and fixed income prime brokerage teams at a number of top banks.





Haruto Subaru said: I am delighted to join Nagamasa Global and be a part of one the best trading team in Japan. My experience in the field will complement the companys initiatives and together Im sure we will meet our 5 year expansion plan objectives.





About Nagamasa Global



Nagamasa Global provides insights in the commodities markets to all market participants to allow them to make better business decisions with confidence. The firm includes a team of experienced financial and market advisors offering a vast list of services for small-scale businesses, individuals, corporate and governmental entities. The company is emerging as a trusted commodity broker with customers from different sectors looking for expertise in pricing, news, and analytics. The company focuses on feasibility more than anything else, and this is the reason it provides a wide array of products and services to its clients that allow them to better sustain their investments.





https://nagamasa-global.com/

###