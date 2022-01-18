HOPE Sheds Light makes great strides in 2021, looks to 2022 with hope

The Ocean County nonprofit starts Circle of HOPE initiative.

HOPE Sheds Light looks to 2022 with hope.

TOMS RIVER, N.J. – Jan. 17, 2022 – PRLog — 2021 has been a source of inspiration for HOPE Sheds Light (HSL) as it has successfully turned countless challenges into opportunities for so many. The family-focused non-profit organization has offered education, resources, support and hope to anyone impacted by substance use disorder throughout the last two years surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. From a mix of virtual and in-person programming and various outreach efforts to the launch of the nonprofit’s first golf outing and exciting vision for the future, HSL is ending the year strong with an abundance of hope and optimism for 2022.

A few of the year’s most notable highlights include:

In February, HSL floated its way into Monmouth County on RAFTS. That’s right, Recovery Advocates of for the Shore, Inc. (RAFTS) has joined HOPE Sheds Light. Through this endeavor, HSL and RAFTS have united its resources to expand their reach and capacity in Central and South Jersey.

137 golfers attended HSL’s 1 st Annual Golf Outing at Pine Barrens Golf Club in Jackson on May 3, 2021. The event marked the nonprofit’s first official venture into Monmouth County.

Annual Golf Outing at Pine Barrens Golf Club in Jackson on May 3, 2021. The event marked the nonprofit’s first official venture into Monmouth County. Also in May, HOPE Sheds Light was awarded an $8,750 grant from the OceanFirst Foundation to support their recovery services. As a result of the grant, HSL was able to create its All Recovery Family Support Program.

HSL hosted its Family Barbecue on June 19 in Toms River. The event was part of the nonprofit’s Recovery Speaks: Embracing the Journey initiative. This 12-month program helps celebrate recovery and reduce the stigma surrounding substance use disorder.

In observance of International Overdose Awareness Day on August 31, HSL and RAFTS displayed 1,626 purple flags at Star of the Sea Beach Chapel at Third and Main Streets in Manasquan – one for each life lost to an opioid overdose in New Jersey from January 1 to June 30, 2021. (https://www.njamhaa.org/ )

) A sea of yellow was seen once again on the Seaside Heights boardwalk as nearly 2,000 attendees gathered on Hiering Avenue for HSL’s 8 th Annual Celebration of HOPE Walk on September 11, 2021.

Annual Celebration of HOPE Walk on September 11, 2021. HSL hosted its final Recovery Speaks event of 2021, completing a year-long initiative focused on lifting the voices of parents and families to celebrate recovery and reduce the stigma surrounding substance use disorder. HSL’s Share Your Stories event, in partnership with Ocean County, highlighted various speakers who shared their experiences to provide strength and inspiration that recovery is possible. The event was held at Ocean County College on September 29.

Most recently, HSL hosted its 3rd Annual Evening of HOPE, honoring Ann Marie Baker of Design 446. The sold-out event was held at The Oyster Point Hotel in Red Bank, NJ. Proceeds benefited HOPE Sheds Light. Musical entertainment was provided by the Ever After Band featuring Rich Genoval and Cat London.

o During the event, the nonprofit also kicked off its newest fundraising initiative that will enable 100 community members to donate $100 in the first 100 days of 2022.

o HOPE Sheds Light also unveiled its vision to open The HOPE Center for Wellness in the future.

“We are passionate about helping anyone in need, and we have created this organization to provide those individuals with the resources they need to find hope for a future free from substance use disorder,” said Pamela Capaci, CEO of HOPE Sheds Light.

Looking to 2022, HSL’s goal is to continue to expand its services to young people and families in recovery by offering programming that will engage adolescents and young parents to effectively end the generational cycle of addiction. “The last two years have certainly been a challenge and the months ahead may present us with even more obstacles as we address the ongoing health and socioeconomic impact COVID will have on so many families,” said Capaci. “But HSL stands strong, and we will continue to serve anyone in need because that is not only our passion, but our promise to the community.”

To learn more about HOPE Sheds Light or to be part of the Circle of HOPE, please visit HOPEShedsLight.org. (http://www.hopeshedslight.org/ )

About HOPE Sheds Light, Inc.

HOPE Sheds Light, Inc. is an IRS 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (Tax ID: 46-3910504) that is supported by friends and families directly affected by substance use disorder and found recovery through continuous love, support and understanding. The mission of HOPE Sheds Light is to raise awareness and educate individuals, families and the community about the impact of substance use disorder by having the courage to share personal experiences and offer strength, wisdom, hope and resources that lead to positive community change and long-term recovery. To learn more, please visit http://www.HOPEShedsLight.org.