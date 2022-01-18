COVID – 19 Vaccination Update – Day 367





India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 157.91 Crore (1,57,91,63,478) today. More than 68 lakh (68,95,050) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. More than 50 lakh (50,56,277) Precaution Doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries for COVID vaccination have been administered so far. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.





The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:





Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage

HCWs 1st Dose 10390483

2nd Dose 9785198

Precaution Dose 1982194

FLWs 1st Dose 18389193

2nd Dose 17066517

Precaution Dose 1676311

Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 35737355

Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 526753338

2nd Dose 371874157

Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 197841344

2nd Dose 161792292

Over 60 years 1st Dose 123259762

2nd Dose 101217562

Precaution Dose 1397772

Cumulative 1st dose administered 912371475

Cumulative 2nd dose administered 661735726

Precaution Dose 5056277

Total 1579163478















Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:





Date: 17th January, 2022 (367th Day)

HCWs 1st Dose 196

2nd Dose 4375

Precaution Dose 147815

FLWs 1st Dose 199

2nd Dose 10653

Precaution Dose 193232

Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 1170713

Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 1235179

2nd Dose 2491646

Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 174811

2nd Dose 711814

Over 60 years 1st Dose 105767

2nd Dose 385186

Precaution Dose 263464

Cumulative 1st dose administered 2686865

Cumulative 2nd dose administered 3603674

Precaution Dose 604511

Total 6895050















The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.





****





MV









HFW/COVID Vaccination/17th January/4









(Release ID: 1790558)

Visitor Counter : 961





















