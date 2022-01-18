COVID – 19 Vaccination Update – Day 367

Jan 18, 2022 | Business


 India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 157.91 Crore (1,57,91,63,478) today. More than 68 lakh (68,95,050) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. More than 50 lakh (50,56,277) Precaution Doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries for COVID vaccination have been administered so far. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.


The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:























Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage

HCWs

1st Dose

10390483

2nd Dose

9785198

Precaution Dose

1982194

FLWs

1st Dose

18389193

2nd Dose

17066517

Precaution Dose

1676311

Age Group 15-18 years

1st Dose

35737355

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

526753338

2nd Dose

371874157

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

197841344

2nd Dose

161792292

Over 60 years

1st Dose

123259762

2nd Dose

101217562

Precaution Dose

1397772

Cumulative 1st dose administered

912371475

Cumulative 2nd dose administered

661735726

Precaution Dose

5056277

Total

1579163478




Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:























Date: 17th January, 2022 (367th Day)

HCWs

1st Dose

196

2nd Dose

4375

Precaution Dose

147815

FLWs

1st Dose

199

2nd Dose

10653

Precaution Dose

193232

Age Group 15-18 years

1st Dose

1170713

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

1235179

2nd Dose

2491646

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

174811

2nd Dose

711814

Over 60 years

1st Dose

105767

2nd Dose

385186

Precaution Dose

263464

Cumulative 1st dose administered

2686865

Cumulative 2nd dose administered

3603674

Precaution Dose

604511

Total

6895050




The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.


****


MV




HFW/COVID Vaccination/17th January/4




(Release ID: 1790558)
Visitor Counter : 961