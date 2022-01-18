Canada – Minister Joly meets with Ukrainian Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today met with Denys Shmyhal, Ukraine’s Prime Minister, and Olga Stefanishyna, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration.

January 17, 2022 – Kyiv, Ukraine – Global Affairs Canada

During the meetings, Minister Joly reaffirmed Canada’s steadfast support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. She condemned Russia’s military buildup in and around Ukraine, and its attempted annexation and illegal occupation of Crimea. The Minister emphasized the need for Russia to de-escalate and uphold its international commitments, and emphasized Canada’s commitment to dialogue launched through NATO and the OSCE.

In her meeting with Prime Minister Shmyhal, Minister Joly acknowledged Ukraine’s progress on democratic reform and discussed the importance of Ukraine’s unity in the face of Russian aggression. Minister Joly expressed her solidarity with the people of Ukraine and made clear that Canada stands with them. Minister Joly and Prime Minister Shmyhal also expressed a desire to deepen commercial links through increased trade between countries.

During the meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Stefanishyna, the ministers discussed safeguarding common values, such as gender equality and democracy. Minister Joly also reiterated the unity amongst NATO member states in support of Ukraine.

During both meetings, it was agreed that finding a peaceful solution to the conflict in eastern Ukraine is necessary to maintain stability and protect human rights in the entire region.

