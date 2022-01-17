Never Let You Go from American pop sensation Kaylin Vela

Hi! My name is Kaylin Vela! I’m 18 years old, and I live in a small town called Sharpsburg, near Atlanta, Georgia.

I am a singer and songwriter, and the lyrics to my songs are my autobiography. I aspire to write honest and emotionally relatable stories from my life experiences. My music styles are pop and indie.

I recently recorded my first EP in Studio City, California in September 2021. My 4th single from this EP, Never Let You Go releases on January 14th 2022. I recently returned to Studio City this month to record my second EP. I will be releasing songs from my newest EP starting in February…

Thank you so much for listening!

