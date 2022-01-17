Heartland Acoustics & Interiors Expands Services to Seattle Market

Heartland Acoustics & Interiors has once again expanded its footprint to a new market. The specialty subcontractor headquartered in Colorado officially announced the acquisition of Seattle based Forrest Sound Products LLC. The merger adds to the strength of Heartland with more industry professionals for their valued clients in multiple markets.

“We are excited to join forces with Forrest Sound Products and continue the legacy FSP has built in the Seattle market,” said Jason Gordon, CEO of Heartland Acoustics & Interiors.

“FSP has built a strong presence over its twenty-year history in Seattle, working with recognized general contractors on many significant projects,” said Doug Bixel, President of FSP.

Heartland General Manager, Joseph Roberson, says, “This is a big step for both companies. By adding an office based in the upper northwest, Heartland will be able to serve our clients more efficiently on a national scale.”

No jobs will be lost as a result of the transaction. In fact, Heartland is implementing plans to increase hiring to better meet the expected market expansion. Says Gordon, “We’re excited at the growth potential for us in Seattle and the surrounding areas.”