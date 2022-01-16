Unidot (UT) is the native utility token of the platform. It is a BEP-20 standard token built on the robust base of the B

Dubai, United Arab Emirates Jan 15, 2022 (Issuewire.com) – https://unidot.finance

UNIDOT FINANCE

BLOCKCHAIN

KEY FEATURES

Blockchain is a type of shared database that differs from a typical database in the way that it stores information; blockchains store data in blocks that are then linked together via cryptography.

As new data comes in, it is entered into a fresh block. Once the block is filled with data, it is chained onto the previous block, which makes the data chained together in chronological order.

Different types of information can be stored on a blockchain, but the most common use so far has been as a ledger for transactions.

In Bitcoin’s case, blockchain is used in a decentralized way so that no single person or group has control—rather, all users collectively retain control.

Decentralized blockchains are immutable, which means that the data entered is irreversible. For Bitcoin, this means that transactions are permanently recorded and viewable to anyone.





What is UNIDOT ?..

Unidot (UT) is the native utility token of the platform. It is a BEP-20 standard token built on the robust base of the Binance Smart Chain network. Preferring this network would assure the users of the platform with faster transactions at affordable prices. Staking these tokens in a particular plan would make users reap remarkable rewards.

MAIN FEATURES OF UNIDOT TOKEN

The following are the reasons to prefer Unidot as your staking partner!

❖ Trustworthy and Reliable platform

❖ Appealing Yield Income

❖ Community-Driven Platform

❖ Sound Experts

❖ Optimal Rewards

❖ Autonomous Platform

❖ Peer-to-Peer and Decentralized Platform

You can buy UT TOKEN with multiple payment options like BTC BNB ETH TRX etc.

Here is the major thing in UNIDOT FINANCE is its total supply.

It has only 2.7 million tokens and supply to the market is only 2 million tokens right now.

after the listing in COINSBIT, the price of this token will be high.

Some experts are saying that UT TOKEN will be hit 100$ in the next 6-8 months.

With the best-in-class services, Unidot further yearns to deploy to reach a brand-new

phase in the crypto staking service through incorporating up-to-the-minute technologies

and concepts, thereby serving the investors with a hassle-free staking experience.

Unidot is built as a community-driven platform since it strives for collaborative growth. They have a great desire for their users to flourish in tandem with their thriving company.

Very exciting news about TOKEN is its listing on Europian award winning Centralised Exchange COINSBIT.

in both conisbit.io and

coinsbit.in

with multiple pairs. ie.

UT – BTC

UT – ETH

UT – USDT

UT – INR

Unidot also offers the UT – Exchange Platform, and they have ambitions to establish their own exchange platform and own blockchain in the future.

with these tokens playing an essential part. Shortly, with the help of Cross-Chain Token Pools, they will construct interoperable token pools that will allow several blockchain networks to connect.

Dear stakeholders this time to celebrate a revolutionary project

UT TOKEN.

understand the vision of the company and hold UT TOKENS as much as possible.

UNIDOT FINANCE

It’s your future











