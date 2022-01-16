OPTiONS from DEViANO multifaceted Artist & Producer. Single Debut!

DEViANO took it to the next level: producing, writing, performing, mixing and mastering his song OPTiONS with a smashing result. The record features electric guitar mixed with atmospheric synths, exotic drums and a catchy hook.

Excited about his debut single release, he quotes “I’ve waited a long time for this moment, and it’s finally here. I’ve DONE IT. I’ll let the music speak for itself…”.

DEViANO is the definition of a multifaceted artist. His versatility is influenced by his upbringing and his passion for cultural, hip hop and R&B music which is evident in the unique sounds infused in his beats and the empowering and uplifting lyrics in his songs, to pristine engineering.

DEViANO is a force you can’t ignore. He is currently releasing music worldwide! For my listeners the DEV BANDiTS (Dreamers, Entrepreneurs and Visionaries).

