Veteran Attacker Quincy Amarikwa Completes His 13th Year Professionally and Enters Free Agency

Perfect Soccer announces former MLS Cup Champion Quincy Amarikwa entering 2022 free agency. The experienced attacker is available on free transfer after his completion of the 2021 season with Oakland Roots.

The first year Roots found themselves sitting at the bottom of the USL table, winning only one game in their first twelve with a record of 1 – 8 – 3 before signing Amarikwa.

Upon signing Amarikwa, VP of Soccer Eric Yamaoto shared, “We are excited to add Quincy to the Roots Family,”…“Not only is he a dynamic player with great experience, but his veteran presence in our locker room will continue to push the development of our young Club.”

With 3 months left in the regular season Amarikwa was a catalyst in helping to establish a positive locker room culture and helped to raise the Roots record to 11 – 13 – 8 while playing both the striker and winger positions.

Amarikwa helped take the first year Roots organization to the playoffs and earn their first playoff win. Beating the #1 seed El Paso Locomotive FC on the road, breaking the longest standing home unbeaten streak record of 25 games.

Amarikwa then started and played 120 minutes on the road in a double overtime draw in the second round of playoffs to Orange County. Losing in a penalty shootout 6-5 to who became the eventual USL Cup Champions.

During Quincy’s time with the Roots his personal contributions both on and off the field contributed to a record of 10 – 5 – 5

While playing for the Roots, Amarikwa was also involved in leading a number of philanthropic endeavors as Founder of Black Players For Change.

Featuring at the MLS All-Star game as a panelist for the first Barbershop Forum | Wealth & Equity – Building Bridges To Prosperity.

In addition Amarikwa serves as a MLS DE&I Committee Member, most notable participation in the recent Diversity Hiring Initiative policy set to take effect 2022.

Clubs and Employers interested in Amarikwa for 2022 can contact Leslie Nobel at contact@perfectsoccerskill.com.

About Quincy Amarikwa

Quincy Obina Amarikwa, MLS Cup Champion and UC Davis Hall of Fame member, is a 13 Year Professional Soccer Player, Founder of Black Players For Change (BPC), Co-Founder Limb Care Foundation (LCF), CEO of Perfect Soccer, EvolveNFTs and Co-Managing Partner, Leverage Investment Group (LIG). He serves as advisor to the BPC and LCF Executive Board, fundraising and securing partnerships; Most notably: Players Coalition, U.S. Soccer Foundation, Musco Lighting, Adidas, New York Red Bulls, Black Women’s Player Collective, New York City FC, MLSPA, Independent Supporters Council, Etihad Airways and Mayor’s Fund. As the 1st Pro Athlete in the Metaverse, the US Soccer Federation Licensed Coach Amarikwa’s mission is to use soccer as a vehicle to create over 1 Billion self disciplined, self sufficient, focused, goal oriented individuals. Through his mentality coaching and hosting the #AskASoccerPro Show, Amarikwa has created a new generation of soccerpreneurs.